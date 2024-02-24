CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 460.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,134,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 66.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 348,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.30 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.