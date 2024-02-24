Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day moving average is $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

