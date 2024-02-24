Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

