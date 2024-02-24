DA Davidson Trims Medifast (NYSE:MED) Target Price to $40.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Medifast

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. Medifast has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.