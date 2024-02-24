Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 7,809 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,815,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,223,354. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

