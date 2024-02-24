Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.