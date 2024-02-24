Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 65,734 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PRA Group by 3,462.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 936,477 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PRA Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $26.28 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

