Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Playtika by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 401,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Playtika by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Playtika Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

