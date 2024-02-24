Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Ardelyx worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

