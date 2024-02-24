Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.16 million, a P/E ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.34. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
