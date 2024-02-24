Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

