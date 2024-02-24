Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.98

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 151364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 318.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 235,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $899,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

