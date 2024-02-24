David E. Oreilly Sells 2,606 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,058.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $997.30 and a 200-day moving average of $962.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

