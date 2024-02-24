DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DVA opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,937 shares of company stock worth $8,025,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DaVita by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

