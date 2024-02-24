Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $387.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $381.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.66 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

