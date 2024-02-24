Desjardins Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.85.

TSE DFY opened at C$44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

