Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $14.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of MP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in MP Materials by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MP Materials by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

