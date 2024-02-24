Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $323,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.