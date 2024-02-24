Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.