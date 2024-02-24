Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.92

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.