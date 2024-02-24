Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

