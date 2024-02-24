Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 410 ($5.16).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LON DOM opened at GBX 351.60 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.44).

In other news, insider Andrew Rennie acquired 15,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($73,281.29). 17.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

