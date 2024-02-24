Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 410 ($5.16).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group
In other news, insider Andrew Rennie acquired 15,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($73,281.29). 17.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.