Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Donaldson worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 321,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

