Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

