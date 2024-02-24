Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after buying an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,804,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

