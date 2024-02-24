DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.