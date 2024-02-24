Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,812 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,812 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

