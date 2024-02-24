Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 213,298 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 241.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.