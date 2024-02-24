Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Employers worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Employers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

EIG stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.