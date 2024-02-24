Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Employers worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Employers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Employers Price Performance
EIG stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78.
Employers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Employers
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Employers
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.