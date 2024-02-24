Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,328 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

