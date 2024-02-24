Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.83 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 472.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,921 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of ExlService worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ExlService by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 292,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 99,614 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.