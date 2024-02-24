Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Albany International worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

