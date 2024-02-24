Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.84% of OneSpaWorld worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.96 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

