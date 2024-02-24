Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,315.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $115,203,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.