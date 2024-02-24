Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

