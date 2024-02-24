Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $3,061,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 187.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 369.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.