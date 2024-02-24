Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 247,115 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

