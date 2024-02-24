Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Evergy worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

