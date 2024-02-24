Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 108,366 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,366 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $28.10 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THR

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.