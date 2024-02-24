Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $198.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

