Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,163 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $184.95 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

