Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

