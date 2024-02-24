Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,078 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vaxcyte worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,066,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 711,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.