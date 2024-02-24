Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 209,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $35.67 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

