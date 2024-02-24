Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

