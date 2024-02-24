Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

