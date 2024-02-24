Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

