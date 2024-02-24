Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $663.33.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $769.54 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $654.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.41. The company has a market cap of $730.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.