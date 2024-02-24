enGene’s (ENGN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

