Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Enovis also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 637,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at $234,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

